City of Kamloops invites residents to attend Build Kamloops open house next month

Residents will have a couple of opportunities over the next few weeks to find out more about the city’s Build Kamloops initiative — including an open house event planned for early July.

Build Kamloops is an ambitious project that seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the City of Kamloops' 2019 recreation master plan. The city has said demand is outpacing the capacity of its recreation, culture and sports facilities, with Kamloops' population growing by 40,000 since the last major recreation-related capital project.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council unanimously approved a plan to seek voters’ assent to borrow up to $275 million. This money would go towards constructing the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, an arena multiplex in Dufferin, and for advance planning and design for the next Build Kamloops priorities — including a curling centre, an aquatic centre and an indoor field facility.

A Build Kamloops open house event is planned for Kelson Hall, located at 330 St. Paul Street, on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Residents are invited to attend a public open house to learn more about the Build Kamloops program and ask questions of staff and council,” the City of Kamloops said in a news release.

The city will also have an information booth set up at Riverside Park on Canada Day, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Build Kamloops information booth will also make an appearance at the Seniors’ Picnic, which will also be held in Riverside Park on Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

More information about Build Kamloops can also be found online, through the city’s Let’s Talk page.