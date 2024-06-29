Kamloops-Thompson school board trustees get 3.9% raise, additional $1K allowance

Photo: Josh Dawson

The Kamloops-Thompson board of education will receive a 3.9 per cent raise beginning in July based on inflationary changes.

The board chair will receive a $1,231 increase to $32,782 for the 2024-25 school year, the vice chair will increase by $1,116 to $29,726 and trustees will see a $1,043 increase to $27,781.

Last November, the board changed its method of increasing remuneration pay from one that used the weighted average of SD73 employee groups to one that considers annual increases or decreases in the BC consumer price index posted in January.

The overall increase for the board is $9,648 and district staff say the changes have already been considered in the 2024-25 annual budget.

The pay increases will take effect July 1.

The board also approved a $1,000 technology allowance, which is reviewed annual and set by the board.

The technology allowance was based on a survey conducted through the B.C. Association of School Business Officials and is in line with last year.

Trustees Shelley Sim, Jo Kang and Cole Hickson voted in opposition to the technology allowance increase, although none voiced their reasoning.