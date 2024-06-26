Lower Nicola Indian Band receives $190,000 boost for natural green space revitalization

Photo: file photo

The federal government has invested $190,000 into the Lower Nicola Indian Band through the Natural Infrastructure Fund.

Infrastructure Canada has announced a $190,000 investment into the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) to revitalize its natural green spaces and complete bank stabilization.

The funding is meant to support the planting of various trees, shrubs, flowers and grass at several reserves that were affected by the 2021 floods.

"Lower Nicola Indian Band is pleased to accept the funding and use to revegetate and beautify the reserves through the planting of trees, shrubs, flowers and grass,” said LNIB economic development project manager Adam Ova. "Given the unfortunate natural events that took place, this opportunity will increase our resiliency to deal with future events and make the reserves a more beautiful place.”

"The revegetation efforts aim to increase biodiversity on the reserves and manage invasive species encroaching in certain areas, specifically blue weed,” reads the press release. "Additionally, completing bank stabilization will safeguard the ecosystem and support the breeding habitat of the salmon population in the creek, while also mitigating future flood risks.”

Originally announced in June 2021, the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) is a pool of $200 million that finances projects 'that use natural or hybrid approaches to protect the natural environment, support healthy and resilient communities, and contribute to economic growth and jobs,” reads the NIF government website page.

According to Infrastructure Canada, at least 10 per cent of the NIF will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The NIF is described as a 'national, competitive, direct-delivery program delivered through grants and contributions,” with projects being assessed on their ability to deliver multiple community services.

This fund has notably invested $231,004 into a food security and cultural garden in the Skuppah Indian Band; $563,118 in restoring Trout Creek in Summerland; and $1 million in upgrading the Community Green Park and Ortona Trail in Vancouver's University Endowment Lands.