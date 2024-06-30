Tourism Kamloops launches annual resident polling

Photo: KTW file

Tourism Kamloops has launched its annual public opinion polling initiative — a comprehensive survey aimed at gathering valuable insights from Kamloops residents regarding their perceptions and attitudes of tourism in the community.

The data collected will be used to shape strategic plans and measuring progress compared to previous years, a press release from Tourism Kamloops stated.

The public opinion polling project launched last week and is taking place throughout June. While specific participants cannot be targeted, Kamloops residents may receive calls at random to participate in the survey. Later in the month, residents may also have the opportunity to participate in an online poll.

“Tourism Kamloops is committed to understanding the community's views on tourism to ensure that development strategies align with residents' perspectives and aspirations,” a press release from the organization stated.

“By conducting this annual poll, our team can track changes over time and make informed decisions that benefit both residents and visitors."

Tourism Kamloops funds and oversees this public opinion poll.

Lisa White, director of community development and engagement for Tourism Kamloops, said the polling is important because it helps to understand residents' sentiments towards tourism.

“The insights gained will guide our strategic planning and ensure that our initiatives are in tune with the community's needs and expectations,” she said.