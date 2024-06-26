Kamloops Mounties investigating after serious assault sends man to hospital with blunt-force injury

Photo: Michael Potestio Police outside a home on 13th Street in Brocklehurst on Wednesday morning.

A reported assault with a weapon has police canvassing a North Kamloops neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Castanet Kamloops observed five officers and four police cruisers on 13th Street at about 9 a.m. An officer at the scene said police would likely be in the area for a while.

Kamloops RCMP were called at about two hours earlier to a house in the 1100-block of 13th Street, where a man was located with what police described as “serious injuries” consistent with a blunt-force injury.

“A man was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“A police presence remains in the area as officers continue to investigate with the assistance of numerous support units, including the general investigations support team, crime reduction unit and forensic identifications services.”

Anyone with information or video related to the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.