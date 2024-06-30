Kamloops-based band LooPS to tour B.C. following release of new single

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops-based band LooPS says it will be touring across B.C. following the release of their new single Mourning Girl.

In a news release, the acoustic-pop duo said the new single is being dusted off after being newly re-done and polished after its original release in the group’s first album.

They said revisiting the song was a top priority after they begun to work at EchoPlant studios with producer and engineer David Ziehr.

“In a full-on show of tearjerking balladry, lead singer Kevin Roy pours out a metaphorical 40 to a girl who isn’t coming back, while partner Jon Fennell chimes in with piano and backing vocals that provide a poignant echo,” the band said.

As part of their province wide tour, LooPS will be headlining the annual Overlanders Day event on July 21.

Further details on tour dates and locations is available on the band’s website.