City of Kamloops aims to have performing arts centre, arena multiplex built by 2030

A performing arts centre and an arena multiplex could open their doors to Kamloops residents by the end of the decade if the city’s borrowing proposal is endorsed by the electorate.

On Tuesday, city council gave its unanimous approval to the first three readings of two loan authorization bylaws and a plan to seek voters’ assent to borrow up to $275 million — a decision met by a round of applause from those seated in the gallery, many of whom spoke in favour of the Build Kamloops program earlier in the meeting.

If borrowing is approved by the electorate, the money will go towards building the performing arts centre, the multiplex, and for advance planning and design for future Build Kamloops priorities.

The first two major facilities eyed for construction include the Kamloops Centre for the Arts and an arena multiplex — a building which would house several ice rinks, planned in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

A few smaller projects were also announced Tuesday, including the repurposing of a 12,000 square foot North Shore space for a new seniors community centre, expected to open this fall.

“As we sit here, almost exactly halfway through 2024, we look into the future — where we see a new seniors centre opening this year while we work to maintain the infrastructure we have,” said Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops communications manager.

“Where we see the Kamloops Center for the Arts and an arena multiplex open before the end of the decade while we work through the concept designs on more recreation destinations in Canada's Tournament Capital, and where we see our city grow in a positive, healthy way.”

Rodrigue said Ron and Rae Fawcett, local philanthropists and businesspeople, conducted extensive research and produced a concept design for a performing arts centre at no cost to the city.

In February, council approved spending up to $7 million to complete detailed design work and get the project shovel ready. The city also posted to BC Bid earlier this month, giving prospective contractors early background information on the proposed build, and a timeline for awarding contracts.

The city has already selected Station One Architects for the project.

PAC first up for construction

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said due to the work that has already taken place, residents might see shovels in the ground for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts in the next year and a half.

“The performing arts centre is the first project, and it’s the most advanced project — I would think in the next 18 months,” O’Reilly said.

“The fourplex of ice, we'd be looking to get construction-level drawings done in 18 to 24 months. So there's a bit of a runway, but it's very important to remember that this council, we've been very vocal that we have been trying to advance this as quickly as possible.”

A project timeline from the City of Kamloops shows design work for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts could be wrapped up by midway through 2025, with construction taking place until mid-2029.

The city also indicates planning for the arena multiplex, which will rise on a city-owned lot at 2070 Hillside Dr., will occur between now and the start of 2025. It estimates design work will take place between 2025 and 2026, and construction on the multiplex will take place from 2026 until mid-2029.

AAP complete in September

But first, while the city has already launched a capital fundraising campaign and expects some grant funding to be secured, the electorate will need to approve borrowing for the projects — $140 million of which is intended to fund the performing arts centre and $125 million for the arena multiplex.

Provided the city’s plans are approved first by the Inspector of Municipalities, borrowing authorization will come in the form of an alternative approval process.

O’Reilly said the plan is to have the AAP completed in September.

“We know there’s a provincial election coming up. We want to stay out of when the writ drops for the provincial election, this should not be a provincial election issue,” he said. “We expect to have this wrapped up before the writ drops for the provincial election.”

Planning phases for two of the other facilities prioritized in the Build Kamloops plan, an indoor field facility and an aquatic centre, are estimated to start between 2026 and 2027, with design work starting mid-2028. The city noted there could be another potential borrowing ask around that time.