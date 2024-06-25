240278
239742
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish grass fire near Trans-Canada Highway on ramp

Firefighters tackle grass fire

- | Story: 494218

Kamloops Fire Rescue appeared to make quick work of a grass fire that started Tuesday evening near the on ramp to the Trans-Canada Highway just east of downtown Kamloops.

The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a grassy area beside the on ramp to Highway 1 from Battle Street between downtown Kamloops and Valleyview.

Police were also on scene, temporarily blocking off the highway on ramp to traffic, allowing firefighters space to work.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

237324