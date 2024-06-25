Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish grass fire near Trans-Canada Highway on ramp

Photo: Josh Dawson
Kamloops Fire Rescue appeared to make quick work of a grass fire that started Tuesday evening near the on ramp to the Trans-Canada Highway just east of downtown Kamloops.
The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a grassy area beside the on ramp to Highway 1 from Battle Street between downtown Kamloops and Valleyview.
Police were also on scene, temporarily blocking off the highway on ramp to traffic, allowing firefighters space to work.
Photo: Josh Dawson
The highway on ramp was blocked off by police to allow firefighters space to tackle the grass fire on Tuesday evening.