TRU naloxone training, education ongoing for years with new provincial guidelines on horizon

Photo: Chelsea Corsi A TRU nursing practicum student provides naloxone training.

While new provincial guidelines on overdose training and education are set to be introduced at post-secondary institutions across B.C. this fall, the head of Thompson Rivers University’s wellness centre says TRU has already been a leader among Canadian universities for years when it comes to lifesaving and prevention efforts.

TRU wellness coordinator Chelsea Corsi told Castanet she’s been organizing a TRU naloxone program for the BC Centre for Disease Control since 2017, a year after a public health emergency was declared due to the significant increase in deaths from overdoses.

Corsi said the wellness centre has provided thousands of TRU students and staff with naloxone training through workshops, events and drop-ins, including over 540 people on campus this year alone — around 450 through events hosted by the centre and 85 through the bachelor of science in nursing program.

“The BC Centre for Disease Control provides me with all of the kits, they provide me with educational and practice updates,” Corsi said.

“They send that to me as a site coordinator, and then because I train the student ambassadors, I pass that to them and it becomes integrated into our teaching.”

She said the training came about following a partnership with former TRU nursing faculty Kirstin McLaughlin. She said the pair presented their program at a national student services conference in 2019 and have been invited to share their program at other B.C. universities.

A first in Canada

Corsi said she believes the TRU wellness centre was the first site in Canada to train student leaders to dispense kits and train others.

According to Corsi, the student ambassadors’ training includes how to identify an opioid overdose, how to react and respond and reduction and prevention strategies.

The centre also provides refills for expired naloxone kits and training refreshers.

She said the intention of the wellness centre’s training is to lower the barriers to access take home naloxone kits and overdose education.

“There is a lot of stigma around who uses substances, and we're trying to reduce the harm and also have open conversations around, like, anyone can use substances,” Corsi said.

“We don't know who uses substances, but we can help save a life if someone overdoses.”

She said the centre has been in partnership with the school of nursing on both Kamloops and William Lake’s campuses, and further collaboration could bring new types of emergency response training on campus and in the community.

“Part of the some of the new recommendations from the BC CDC is that people receive CPR training, which naloxone training doesn't do CPR training,” Corsi said.

“We're thinking of ways that we can increase people’s, once again, knowledge around responding.”

An ongoing effort

She said the naloxone training is part of an ongoing effort to educate the community around substance use, person-centred language, harm reduction strategies and to reduce stigma.

“We're just [taking] little steps towards reducing the stigma so that people who are maybe struggling with substance use feel comfortable coming forward and being supported,” she said.

Corsi said the wellness centre provided take home naloxone training at various events around campus during the 2023-24 academic year.

She said a group of community members, including representatives from Indigenous Student Services, Indigenous education, elders, TRU's Indigenous counsellor and Indigenous community members have begun a plan to hold a candlelight vigil on campus in November to honour people who have died from overdoses.

A provincial task force has been assembled to create new guidelines for B.C. university’s following the fatal overdose of 18-year old University of Victoria student Sidney McIntyre-Starko in January.

TRU residence advisors currently receive mandatory naloxone training and kits are available at each residence complex, first aid responders carry naloxone kits alongside campus security, and TRU’s school of trades and technology has developed micro-credentials for students in apprenticeship programs.