School bus crash near 100 Mile House sent 17 to hospital; no word on extent of injuries

Photo: Ernest Ferraro First responders attend a bus crash along Highway 97, north of 100 Mile House, on Friday, June 21.

At least 17 people were sent to hospital following a school bus crash along Highway 97 north of 100 Mile House on Friday that also led to the death of a Good Samaritan.

The bus was carrying 31 elementary students and adults back to 100 Mile House and Horse Lake elementary schools after a field trip to Gavin Lake.

It was heading southbound near Lac La Hache at about 1 p.m. when it left the road, slid down an embankment and crashed.

No one on the bus suffered life-threatening injuries, but a passerby who was rushing to help was struck and killed by a vehicle on the highway.

BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Melissa Jongema told Castanet Kamloops investigators are still probing the collision and pedestrian fatality.

She said no one else had died, but she did not have any update on the extent of the injuries of those involved.

Cause still not clear

“The cause [of the bus crash] is still under investigation,” Jongema said in an email.

She said police are also still looking for information or footage regarding the pre-collision driving behaviour for both the bus crash and the subsequent fatality.

An eyewitness, who was travelling northbound at the time, said the bus did not appear to be fishtailing or braking when it left the roadway.

She said she and her husband and daughter were among the travellers who pulled over to help, as was a man who attempted to cross the highway to reach the bus, but was struck by an oncoming vehicle and died.

Eleven ground and seven air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

“There were at least 17 transported to hospital via air ambulance and ground ambulance plus any passengers with minor injuries who may have been driven to hospital by family,” Jongema said in the email.

School District 27 set up a reunification site at the South Cariboo Arena and all children were reunited with their families.

Jongema said she is gathering more information from investigators and hopes to have more to share on Wednesday.