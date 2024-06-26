BC Wildfire Service hands out more than $20K in fines for pair of Wildfire Act infractions

Photo: Contributed

Details are few, but the BC Wildfire Service has handed out a pair of fines for contravening provincial wildfire legislation on two separate occasions recently in the Kamloops area.

The two administrative penalties were handed to one unidentified offender on June 5 and CN Rail on May 23, according to B.C.’s Natural Resource Compliance and Enforcement Database.

On June 5, a $15,000 penalty was handed out under the Wildfire Act in Lytton. Another $8,500 was handed to CN Rail on May 23 for something that happened in Boston Bar.

B.C.'s Ministry of Forests said it will not provide any information about what led to the fines or how many fines are doled out without a freedom of information request being filed.