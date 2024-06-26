Dad avoids jail after sexually abusing young daughter in Merritt hotel room

Photo: KTW file

A man who sexually assaulted his nine-year-old daughter in a Merritt hotel room more than seven years ago, leading to the breakup of his large family, has avoided jail.

The 50-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Kamloops courtroom after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

The offence took place on Jan. 14, 2017, when the man and his family were visiting Merritt from outside the province for a funeral.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the man returned to his hotel room after a night of drinking and got into bed with his nine-year-old daughter.

He began to touch her sexually beneath her clothes. The touching lasted 10 minutes before the girl got up.

“She told the accused she was going to call the police,” Janse said. “He begged her not to and begged her not to tell anyone. He promised he would never drink again.”

The victim kept quiet for five years, only reporting the incident to Mounties in 2022. Janse said the girl was scared about what might happen if police were involved.

“She was afraid that if her father was arrested her family would lose its main provider and be left in poverty,” she said.

Court heard the man has no recollection of the incident due to his drinking.

Daughter emotionally scarred

The criminal charges upended the man’s family life. He is no longer with his wife and a number of their six children do not speak to him.

Janse said the victim is still struggling as a result of the abuse.

“She wants nothing to do with him. This has had a significant impact on her,” she said.

"She has problems with depression, anxiety and alcohol use. She is in counselling and it’s helping, but this has had a significant impact on all of the family members.”

The man had a harrowing upbringing, which was cited. He apologized in court.

"I realize that this is a very serious situation. Everything that’s happened has been because I was drinking,” he said.

"I don’t want to lose any more — I’ve already lost my children and my family. I’m extremely regretful for what happened, for things I’ve done while drinking. I am extremely sorry.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence order — often referred to as house arrest — of two years less a day, followed by 12 months of probation.

While on house arrest, the man will be prohibited from drinking and required to have no contact with the victim or any person under 16. He will also be barred from working or volunteering in any role that involves being in a position of authority over children.

He will remain under similar conditions while on probation.

The man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and required to register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.