Brocklehurst Outdoor Pool celebrates the last day of school with two swim events

Photo: City of Kamloops

The Brocklehurst Outdoor Pool will be hosting two special swim events later this week — just in time for the start of summer break.

On Thursday, June 27, Tot’s Bubble Swim will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

According to the City of Kamloops, this swim will feature kids’ music and bubbles. The city encouraged attendees to pack a snack and head to the park afterwards.

The pool will also offer extra public swim time from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., accommodating early dismissal for students.

More information about the Brocklehurst pool schedule and rates can be found on the City of Kamloops website.