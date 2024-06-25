Merritt child killer Schoenborn on path to discharge from psychiatric hospital, but not yet

Photo: The Canadian Press Allan Schoenborn is shown in this sketch attending a British Columbia Review Board in Coquitlam, B.C. on Thursday March 12, 2020. A hearing for a man who killed his three children in 2008 ended with an abrupt adjournment, shortly after his longtime lawyer told the British Columbia Review Board that he would no longer appear in front of the current panel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

A notorious Merritt child killer is on a path to conditional discharge from his psychiatric hospital, but will spend at least one more year under his current community supervision conditions, pending approval from the B.C. Review Board.

Allan Dwayne Schoenborn, who recently changed his name to Ken John Johnson, appeared Tuesday before the board’s three-person panel where Crown counsel, hospital staff and Schoenborn agreed on a joint submission to maintain his current custodial orders, which include up to 28 days of unescorted leave at one time, from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

This was the second hearing day for Schoenborn following the abrupt ending to his hearing on April 17 when Schoenborn burst out in anger over questions from board chair Brenda Edwards concerning the patient’s risk to children and women, as well as predisposition to substance abuse.

The outburst figured prominently in the board’s continued assessment of Schoenborn’s rehabilitation.

Schoenborn’s lawyer Zain Ali told the board his client regretted the outburst and had apologized.

Killer no longer delusional

Dr. Sophie Anhoury, the medical director of the hospital, said Schoenborn is clear of delusions and understands the world in reality, thanks to medication; he has also demonstrated pro-social behaviour while on outings in the community that have raised no concern from staff.

No substance use concerns have been raised, she said.

Anhoury said Schoenborn’s outburst on April 17 stemmed from being embarrassed about the questions, as he feels judged by the public and “does not believe he is a risk to others.”

But the outburst, said Crown counsel Trevor Shaw, demonstrates Schoenborn’s mental vulnerabilities, namely questionable behaviour toward female nurses, such as calling one a “bitch” and slamming the door on another.

Shaw said Schoenborn “seems to have a structure that considers women’s reactions differently, which should cause this board some concern,” adding such a disposition is relevant to his history of violence against women.

Doesn’t want to be recognized

Schoenborn killed his three young children — Kaitlyn, Max and Cordon — in 2008, arising from a dispute with his wife Darcie Clarke, who died in 2019.

A judge found Schoenborn killed the children but deemed him not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Shaw read the victim impact statement of Stacy Galt, Clarke’s cousin.

Galt told the board she lives in fear of a “manipulative” Schoenborn being out in the community and ultimately harming her.

The board heard from hospital staff that Schoenborn has recently been accepted onto a wait list at the Community Transitional Care program, which would require a conditional discharge from the hospital.

Schoenborn’s case worker told the board his “worst nightmare” is being recognized in public, hence his legal name change, which, when made public in April, prompted public outrage and a quick change to the law to ban serious criminal offenders from doing so in the future.

Edwards said Tuesday the board will issue its decision to Schoenborn by this week and a written decision will take up to seven weeks to publish.