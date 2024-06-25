Lytton making progress, but 'significant' barriers still remain three years after fire

Photo: Village of Lytton

Sunday will mark three years since a devastating wildfire destroyed much of Lytton and killed two people, the village says it’s been making progress — but “significant” barriers remain on the road to rebuilding.

In a news release, the village said in the last year it has lifted a local state of emergency, completed backfilling work, issued 13 residential and two commercial building permits, has worked to recover and reestablish corporate records, bylaws and policies, begun planning to develop a community hub and rebuild municipal infrastructure, and open a temporary village office.

However, the village said construction costs have risen “astronomically” and some property owners have requested extensions to their insurance claims twice.

According to the village, federal funding for net zero and fire-resilient rebuilding is “inaccessible” to many property owners.

The village said is recognizes the important of Indigenous history and archaeological resources around the community but called costs of requirements under the Heritage Conservation Act “exorbitant and prohibitive.”

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said the community continues to face “significant challenges” to the community’s rebuilding.

“We need the continued support and advocacy of regional, provincial, and federal governments and partners to help streamline processes and costs for rebuilding, particularly when it comes to archeology,” she said

“The anniversary of the fire is a solemn reminder of the two community members and many homes, businesses, municipal buildings, and livelihoods lost during the fire. It is also a time for us to recognize our tenacity and resilience and to look to the future as we rebuild.”

The village’s mayor and council will be hosting an event Sunday at the Parish Hall grounds from noon to 4 p.m. to mark the anniversary.

The village said the event is to recognize the fire departments, organizations, local governments, First Nations and over 70 individuals who offered support during and following the fire.

A community gathering and barbecue will be held after the event.

B.C.’s auditor general's office announced in May it will be examining the provincial government's role in the rebuilding of the community.