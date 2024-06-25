Kamloops council unanimously agrees to ask electorate for borrowing approval; hears new facility details

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering of the proposed Kamloops Centre of the Arts.

The City of Kamloops plans to seek approval from voters to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to build big-ticket recreation facilities — including a performing arts centre and an arena multiplex — through an alternative approval process.

Council gave its unanimous approval to the recommendation on Tuesday, June 25, after hearing a presentation about Build Kamloops — the plan which seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the City of Kamloops’ 2019 recreation master plan.

Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops communications manager, told council the city is in a strong financial position to start this initiative now.

She noted the investment required from taxpayers is expected to be only $25 more per year, per household over five years.

“With that, we can build Kamloops, build the facilities and amenities we need to catch up and keep up with growth, attract new visitors, residents and professionals to Kamloops, create deeper connections with each other and our community, and then we’ll keep building Kamloops — so we don’t fall behind.”

Council directed staff to send the necessary bylaws to the Inspector of Municipalities for approval. Once approved, the city will seek authorization from the electorate to borrow up to $275 million to build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, an arena multiplex, and for advance planning and design for future Build Kamloops priorities.

Under the alternate approval process, eligible voters who oppose the borrowing have 30 days from the city’s second public notice to sign and submit an elector response form to city hall. For those in favour, no action is required.

If 10 per cent or more of the electorate opposes borrowing, the city has three options — it can choose to conduct a referendum on the same question, it can develop a new AAP or referendum question, or abandon the Build Kamloops program.

Borrowing for performing arts centre

The city is asking for the electorate’s approval to borrow up to $140 million for Kamloops Centre for the Arts — a facility planned for a city-owned property at 393 Seymour St.

Earlier this year, council approved spending $7 million in funding for the performing arts centre to take the building through its detailed design phase to become shovel-ready.

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts will include a main stage theatre with more than 1,000 seats and a second 450-seat theatre, along with performance, rehearsal and education rooms and two levels of underground parking.

The building is now estimated to cost a total of $154 million — up from the previous estimate of $120 million, based on 2023 rates.

According to the city, a performing arts centre has been prioritized in strategic plans since 2003, noting the building would be the city’s first new theatre since 1978.

“The Kamloops Centre for the Arts will address Kamloops’ current and growing needs, hosting events ranging from graduation to award ceremonies to performing arts events like concerts, comedy shows and dance performances,” Rodrigue said.

“It will enhance Kamloops’ cultural image for visitors and professionals considering relocating to our community, and will provide opportunities for increased tourism.”

Arena multiplex planned for Hillside Drive

Of the total amount the city is seeking to borrow, $125 million would be put towards an arena multiplex, which would be built on a city-owned lot at 2070 Hillside Dr., near the main entrance to Kenna Cartwright Park.

The estimated $140 million facility is proposed to include multiple ice rinks with spectator seating, change rooms and sports amenities, fitness facilities and other multi-purpose rooms.

According to the city, this would be the first net gain in ice since the Sandman Centre was built more than 30 years ago — when the city had 40,000 fewer residents.

“The arena multiplex will finally add much-needed ice to the city’s inventory to meet the needs of multiple ice sports,” Rodrigue said.

She said the property proposed for the multiplex was a dump site from the development of the Coquihalla Highway.

“The potential is reminiscent of the redevelopment of McArthur Island from a sewage lagoon to a spectacular multi-purpose recreation destination.”

The city also intends to earmark $10 million to put towards future design work for other Build Kamloops recreation facilities.

A curling centre, an aquatics centre, and an indoor dry floor and field facility have also been named as project priorities. Rodrigue said a new aquatic centre will be located on the North Shore, and will fill a growing need for leisure swimming facilities.

Three more projects underway

Rodrigue said the city is also moving forward with three other projects, including a seniors community centre which will open its doors in the fall — the first Build Kamloops project to be completed.

The seniors centre will be located on the city’s North Shore at 730 Cottonwood Ave.

Rodrigue said the city has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the NorthKam Senior Housing Cooperative Association to take on the recently closed North Shore Community Centre, reopening it as the Kamloops Seniors Community Centre.

The city has also entered into a short-term loan agreement with the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association in the amount of $1 million to facilitate repairs and upgrades to the indoor soccer dome at 313 Nishga Way.

According to the city, the upgrades will be paid for by KYSA itself, requiring no taxpayer funding. The upgraded facility will support field users until a new indoor field facility can be built.

The third project is the Parkview Child Care Centre. Council is supporting the transition of the Parkview Activity Centre to a child care centre to address a shortage of these spaces in the community.

The city said the additional capacity created by the opening of the Kamloops Seniors Community Centre will allow the city to transition community rentals and recreation programs from the Parkview Activity Centre, freeing up this location for a new purpose.