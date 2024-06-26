Coroners inquest will examine 2019 death of man in Kamloops RCMP jail cell

Photo: Contributed Randy Lampreau, 49, died on the morning of March 13, 2019. Police were cleared of wrongdoing and now a BC Coroner's inquest has been launched to investigate the death.

A coroners inquest has been called to examine the 2019 death of a Kamloops man who was found unresponsive in his cell after he was arrested for being drunk in public.

B.C.’s police watchdog has already cleared Kamloops Mounties of any wrongdoing in the death of Randy Dale Lampreau, 49, following an investigation following his death. Now a coroners inquest will set out to determine the facts surrounding the 49-year-old's death, and a jury will be given the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

The inquest is slated to get underway on July 22 at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Lampreau was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. on March 12, 2019. Mounties found him outside a business in the 100-block of Victoria Street while responding to a call about an intoxicated man refusing to leave.

A civilian cell guard told the Independent Investigations Office he checked on Lampreau at 1 a.m. and again at 2 a.m., and did checks on the cells every 15 minutes, either via video monitor or through the cell window, as required.

However, shortly before 6 a.m., he noticed Lampreau hadn’t moved for some time, and when he checked on him his “colour wasn’t right” and paramedics were called in.

Lampreau was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

The IIO report stated the guard’s account of what happened was corroborated by the cellblock log book and video evidence.

Speaking to reporters following the 2019 decision, Lampreau’s sister-in-law, Lenora Starr, said the family was “dissatisfied” with the RCMP’s policies and procedures for the types of situations in which her brother found himself and would like to see them addressed, particularly by finding better ways to care for intoxicated individuals rather than putting them in jail.

The IIO found the actions of police during Lampreau’s time in custody fell within the standard of care expected.

Lampreau’s autopsy showed he died from inflammation of the heart, with the level of methamphetamine in his system acting as a “significant contributing factor.”