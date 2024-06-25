Cache Creek under indefinite water restrictions after incident at water treatment facility

Photo: Voyent Alert

The Village of Cache Creek is currently under water restrictions due to a malfunction that's occurred at the community's water treatment plant

Effective immediately, the village is under Stage 4 water restrictions, which limits water usage to personal hygiene and cooking only.

Cache Creek issued the notice via its Voyent Alert app just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying a second alert will be sent when restrictions are lifted, but provided no estimated time for when that might be.

Residents are being asked to limit water usage so that water flows for any potential fire response can be maintained in case of emergency.