Wildfire near Lillooet grows to 60 hectares

Photo: BCWS

A wildfire burning northeast of Lillooet has grown to 60 hectares and remains burning out of control.

The wildfire, located between Highway 99 and the CN Rail line, was discovered on Monday just after 1 p.m. Monday and has since grown by about 10 hectares, though BCWS fire information officer Mikhail Elsay said the agency is currently assessing the fire’s size.

“We anticipate there might be some fluctuations in the size this morning as we get more active tracks with a helicopter,” Elsay said.

On Monday, the fire was sending a “fair amount of smoke” into the air, Elsay said.

He said one unit crew, two response officers, four initial attack crews four pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters are on scene Tuesday morning. He said the response remains largely the same as yesterday.

The fire is currently burning in a combination of grass, sagebrush and pine trees, Elsay said.

He said no structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

BCWS has no evacuation alerts or area restrictions listed for the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation and is suspected to have been caused by human activity.