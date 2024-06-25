Updated BCWS mapping shows wildfire near Lillooet has grown to 151 hectares since its Monday discovery

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is now estimating the Tiffin Creek wildfire to be about 151 hectares in size after conducting more accurate mapping on Tuesday.

BCWS said the fire, which is located about 15 kilometres northeast of Lillooet, is burning on a steep slope with rank 2 fire behaviour in the northeast corner. Rank 2 describes a slow-moving surface fire.

The Tiffin Creek wildfire is now estimated to be 91 hectares larger than what was initially reported Tuesday morning, but BCWS said this size update reflects more accurate tracking of the fire.

According to the wildfire service, the fire has seen minimal growth so far on Tuesday.

The wildfire remains highly visible from Highway 99 and the towns of Lillooet and Pavilion. Crews are making progress on hand guard and hose lay on the south and east flanks of the fire.

BCWS said the northeast corner of the fire, which continues to display rank 2 fire behaviour, is being actioned with a crew and air resources.

Currently no structures are being threatened.

ORIGINAL: 10:41 a.m.

A wildfire burning northeast of Lillooet has grown to 60 hectares and remains burning out of control.

The wildfire, located between Highway 99 and the CN Rail line, was discovered on Monday just after 1 p.m. Monday and has since grown by about 10 hectares, though BCWS fire information officer Mikhail Elsay said the agency is currently assessing the fire’s size.

“We anticipate there might be some fluctuations in the size this morning as we get more active tracks with a helicopter,” Elsay said.

On Monday, the fire was sending a “fair amount of smoke” into the air, Elsay said.

He said one unit crew, two response officers, four initial attack crews four pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters are on scene Tuesday morning. He said the response remains largely the same as yesterday.

The fire is currently burning in a combination of grass, sagebrush and pine trees, Elsay said.

He said no structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

BCWS has no evacuation alerts or area restrictions listed for the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation and is suspected to have been caused by human activity.