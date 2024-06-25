Canada Day event returns to Riverside Park with performances, art, activities, drone show

Photo: Castanet Canada Day festivities are returning to Riverside Park this year.

Canada Day festivities are returning to Riverside Park this weekend.

The annual event, held on Monday, features local artisans, performances and multicultural food, as well as an evening drone light show.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the event will kick off with the Lions Club pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The Rotary Bandshell will host the multicultural flag parade at 10:45 a.m., a performance from Drum Canada at 11 a.m., and the Canada Day opening ceremony from 11:10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Riverside Park will be filled with food vendors, a beer garden, community and multicultural society booths, and inflatables for kids.

Attendees can also take in performances from local musicians, dancers and other groups.

This year, Art in the Park, which features art and other handmade goods from local artisans, will be located by the Rose Garden.

The Canada Day drone show will start at about 10 p.m., weather permitting. The show involves 200 drones, and will take place instead of fireworks this year. The City of Kamloops said the best viewing will take place from Rivers Trail in Riverside Park.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool, take advantage of free transit from BC Transit, or the Kamloops Bike Valet which will be set up at Riverside Park tennis courts on Monday — especially as a downtown sewer upgrade project is still ongoing, with significant traffic impacts.

More information about the July 1 festivities can be found on the City of Kamloops website, and a map of the booths and other attractions can be found here.