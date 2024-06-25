Little change to capital wish list but 'substantial progress' being made, SD73 says

Photo: SD73

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has approved its major capital wish lists for the 2025-26 school year, and despite few changes since last year the board chair says "substantial progress" has still been made.

The list will guide SD73's major capital priorities over the upcoming school year and will now be submitted to the ministry after it was approved by the board of education on Monday evening.

A new Aberdeen secondary school sits at the top of the major capital submission list, followed by a new elementary school in Juniper West, a K-12 school in Sun Peaks, and new elementary schools in Aberdeen east and west.

While the list remains the same as last year, board chair Heather Grieve told Castanet there’s been more movement in the previous couple of years than in the previous two decades.

“Obviously the investment in Valleyview secondary for an expansion has been something that was announced early after the election in 2018, we've seen obviously expanded size to the rebuild of Parkcrest elementary, we've seen Sníne elementary be approved and money being contributed there, plus the land acquisition in Aberdeen,” Grieve said.

She said the board of education continues to adjust the top five school school requests and reviews space pressures across the district each year when making its decision.

“We've seen Batchelor Heights elementary come off the list, now Sníne elementary come off the list,” she said. “I think that there actually has been substantial progress made over the last few years.”

“We have a lot of gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Childcare for supporting our community. We're going to have to continue to asks for more support.”

Space crunch in district

The school district is currently facing a severe space crunch, with 10 schools over 120 per cent capacity utilization earlier this year.

Grieve noted a secondary school in Aberdeen would alleviate space pressures in the southwest sector of the school district given the number of elementary schools feeding secondary schools in the sector.

She said a new school in Juniper West would also help alleviate pressures on Ralph Bell elementary, which is expected to exceed 100 per cent capacity. She said portables have been placed at the school.

The school district is slated to open two elementary schools in September of 2024 — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

"We've really exhausted all of our options for bringing back or reopening elementary schools that have been previously repurposed by our district when we were in periods of decline," Grieve said.

Site acquisitions for both of the Aberdeen elementary schools is included on the major capital submission list as well.

School replacements needed

Asks for school replacements were included for Dallas elementary, South Kamloops secondary, Bert Edwards elementary, Kay Bingham elementary, Raft River elementary, AE Perry elementary, Marion Schilling elementary and Beattie elementary.

Art McDonald, SD73 director of facilities, noted to the board that the school replacement wish list has remained the same for six to seven years.

The district's long range facilities plan states 87 per cent of school buildings are over 40 years old and 58 per cent are over 50. School buildings are considered to have a useful life of around 60 years.

The major capital wish list also includes a childcare program for Chase primary school and asks for funding for the demolition of vacant board owned buildings, including the Old Pinantan elementary school, Old Barriere House and the Red Lake Building.

Smaller project submissions approved

The SD73 board also approved its capital plan submission for minor capital projects on Monday.

The wish list included upgrades to Barriere secondary and Parkcrest elementary as part of its carbon neutral capital program, playground equipment for Sun Peaks school, Dallas elementary and Bert Edwards elementary and a new food trailer at McQueen Lake.

Also included were various HVAC upgrades, school renovations as part of SD73’s food infrastructure program and 15 school bus replacements.

The board's 2024-25 annual facilities grant spending plan of $4.4 million for school upgrades was approved as well.