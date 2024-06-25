City of Kamloops says partnerships, dedicated advocacy behind city's 'largest housing announcement'

Photo: Castanet Coun. Katie Neustaeter, this month's deputy mayor, joined Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing, as he announced more than 500 new homes would be coming to multiple sites across the city.

In the wake of a significant housing-related announcement for Kamloops, a councillor says dedicated, persistent advocacy was one key to the city’s success in securing more than 500 new homes for the community.

On Monday, Ravi Kahlon, the provincial minister of housing, announced six housing projects that will be built over multiple properties across Kamloops, fitting many levels of need — from shelter spaces to rental homes for middle income people.

During his announcement, Kahlon lauded local not-for-profit agencies, City of Kamloops staff and council for their work to push these housing projects forward.

“I've had the opportunity to meet with a lot of mayors and councils. Never have I met council who’s been so sure about what they want for their community,” Kahlon remarked, adding he met with council on multiple occasions and had many discussions about its vision.

"I think today's announcement reflects all those conversations that we've had through UBCM, through cornering me in a building when I was speaking on a totally different topic — but that's the type of thing that we need to see throughout communities across the province.”

Advocacy behind announcement

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, deputy mayor for the month of June, said there was plenty of dedicated work behind what was “arguably the largest housing announcement Kamloops has ever had.”

Neustaeter said council had a vision, staff came alongside and supported it, and they formed a relationship with the minister of housing.

Discussions over several months culminated in what she described as a “pivotal conversation” with provincial representatives at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit in February.

“Sometimes you hear in politics, the meetings don't matter. They're not worth the time, you can't really change anything. And today is the counter argument to all of those things,” she said.

“When we stick together, when we have a plan, when we listen to our community, we get the results that we need. And today is that.”

Neustaeter noted early on, council identified advocacy as a main pillar in its strategic plan — to her knowledge, the first time this had been done.

“We recognize that there are a lot of issues that happen in our city that we don't necessarily control, but we can influence. We can reflect the voices of our residents, the needs of our communities, and then ask for the things that we need,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“Our policy has been really to go to ministers with thanks, with gratitude, and then with really specific solutions so they can come to us. And they can have a win, and Kamloops has a win as well.”

Partnerships 'our greatest strength'

Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s assistant community and culture director, said strong community partnerships were also a factor leading up to Monday’s massive housing announcement — including social agencies and non-profits, business improvement associations, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, and provincial partners.

“That is probably our greatest strength is the way we work in partnership, the way we work in coordination,” Mazzotta said.

“We know that the housing crisis is massive, and with the resources we have, we have to maximize every single service we have to be able to deliver for vulnerable people in our community, for unhoused individuals in our community, or for precariously housed people in our community. So this is huge. This is very significant.”

Kahlon told news reporters it was a “significant announcement” not just for the city, but also for the province — one that wouldn’t be possible without partnerships.

The minister was asked if governance issues council has dealt with since the start of its term posed challenges throughout planning stages for these housing projects. Kahlon said he couldn't comment on anything beyond housing, but he "[hadn't] certainly felt anything other than support and good intentions when it comes to housing."

“There's no community that's been able to launch, to get across the line on all ends of the continuum all at once," he said. "And so whatever it is, it's working — and I look forward to doing more as we go forward.”