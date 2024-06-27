Kamloops BMX club to host Cactus Classic national event

Photo: Josh Dawson

Hot off hosting a provincial qualifier series last month, the Kamloops BMX club will now be welcoming riders from across North America this weekend for the Cactus Classic Nationals.

In a news release, the BMX club said the BMX Canada sanctioned, national event will take place from June 28 to 30.

Kicking off Friday at 3 p.m. and running until Sunday, some the highest-level riders across Canada and the Pacific Northwest will test their mettle on the Kamloops BMX Track on Ord Road.

"Hosting one of the national circuit races in Kamloops at our home track allows us to showcase the sport of BMX racing to our community and beyond," said Kamloops BMX club president Devon de Vries.

"Thanks to our sponsors, we have made significant improvements to our track and facility this year, and we are excited to show off not only our skills but our space."

The club said the event is free to attend for spectators and will include raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw and a concession.

Following the provincial qualifier series last month, club board member Krista Stoesz said about 300 riders are expected to compete in the event.

More information on the Kamloops BMX club, including details about weekly races and practice schedules, are available online.