Protestors take to Kamloops courthouse as part of nationwide Women's Strike

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Protestors with signs took to the exterior of the Kamloops courthouse on the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

The demonstration was held on Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street on Monday, and was part of the nationwide Women’s Strike Canada movement.

“We are standing in solidarity with our American sisters in the fight to regain autonomy over our own bodies and existence,” the movement’s website reads.

“Many members of parliament have made it their mission to repeal our own agency over our bodies here in Canada as well. Keep church separate from state.”

Similar protests were held across the province, including in Vernon.