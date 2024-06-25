Drug debt of $400 led to deadly shooting in downtown Kamloops motel, court told

Photo: Castanet Police outside the Howard Johnson Motel on Columbia Street following a deadly shooting on Feb. 13, 2021.

The gunman in a deadly shooting at a motel in downtown Kamloops tried to get past police by wearing a blonde wig and speaking in a high-pitched voice.

Lukas Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in B.C. Supreme Court to one count each of manslaughter using a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Mikael “Mickey" Stewart, 23, was shot dead inside a suite at the Howard Johnson Motel on Columbia Street on Feb. 13, 2021.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed in court, Stewart was working in early 2021 as a drug dealer for Cody Housego. He owed Housego a debt of a little more than $400 at the time.

Anderson and an accomplice showed up at a Howard Johnson suite and asked for Mickey. Anderson pulled a sawed-off shotgun from a backpack. When he struck Stewart with the weapon, it fired.

Stewart died instantly and a subsequent autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the head. Dozens of shotgun pellets were found lodged in his skull.

Anderson was caught on video surveillance coming and going from the suite where Stewart was killed. The shotgun was found discarded in a nearby alleyway.

When police located Anderson at another Columbia Street motel, he was wearing a blonde wig and speaking in a high-pitched voice, claiming his name was “Lisa.” He had gunshot residue on his hands and his DNA was later found on the shotgun.

Anderson told police the shooting was an accident — a claim that was corroborated by witnesses. Subsequent testing of the shotgun showed it would “shock discharge” after making contact.

In court on Monday, a judge was told Anderson will undergo a pre-sentence report. He is due back in court on Sept. 23 to set a date for sentencing.

Anderson is in custody.