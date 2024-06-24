BCWS crews responding to 50-hectare fire north of Lillooet

Photo: The Canadian Press

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a 50-hectare fire that is “highly visible” from Highway 99 north of Lillooet.

The wildfire was discovered on Monday just after 1 p.m.

“We’re currently responding right now with two initial attack crews, one unit crew, one response officer, one helicopter with a belly tank, and the air tankers are also en route right now,” said Mikhail Elsay, BCWS fire information officer.

He said the fire is sending a “fair amount of smoke” into the air.

“It's going to be visible probably from Lillooet, and 100 per cent will be highly visible off the side of the highway,” Elsay said.

He said the fire is burning in steep terrain, and isn’t threatening structures or the highway at this time — but drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for highway updates.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.