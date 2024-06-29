Art gallery invites community to opening of new exhibitions in July

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery is inviting members of the community to the opening of two new exhibitions in July.

In a news release, the gallery said a free reception will be held in the KAG studios and atrium to celebrate the opening of the new exhibitions with the artists and curators on July 20.

The event will including live music, an art-making station for children, wine from Twisted Spirits, beer from Bright Eye Brewing and coffee.

A curator’s tour will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the reception which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first exhibition, titled Town & Country: Narratives of Property and Capital, features works by a collective and 10 artists and is co-produced with the Morris and Helen Belkin Gallery at the University of British Columbia.

Curators Caitlin Jones, Charo Neville and Melanie O’Brian and a number of artists will be in attendance at the reception.

A second exhibition, Diasporist Anchors for Future Memory, will feature the work of Gambletron, Johnny Forever Nawracaj and zen tiefenbach and is curated by Craig Willms.

The artists will be attendance at the reception and will be joining KAG for a 10-day residency in the lead to the opening of the exhibition.

Both exhibitions will run from July 20 to Sep. 21.