Kamloops Night Market, Merchants Market to make return in July

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops DTWN Night Market and Merchants Market will be returning next month to the city’s downtown core.

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association said in a news release the night market will run from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Victoria Street on July 27.

The 300 and 400 blocks of Victoria Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Kamloops summer nights have a special vibe we need to embrace more often. You, your friends and family are invited to be a part of a fun community evening where you can eat, drink, enjoy live entertainment and of course, engage with local artisans and businesses,” said KCBIA executive director Howie Reimer.

Various patios will be open to the public and some downtown businesses will be open for shopping until 9 p.m., the KCBIA said.

The same weekend will see the return of the annual Merchants Market from July 25 to July 28. Participating downtown businesses will hold sales in-store and on the sidewalk.

“Vibe on Victoria” live performances will take place from Wednesday to Saturday on the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Victoria Street.

The KCBIA said free mural tours will also be offered throughout the Merchants Market event on select dates.

More information is available on the Downtown Kamloops website.