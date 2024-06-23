Kamloops athletes finish on podium at provincial high school track championships

Kamloops athletes left their mark at the BC School Sports track and field provincial championships earlier this month.
Gabby Armstrong of South Kamloops secondary took home gold, pole vaulting to a height of 3.56 meters. Armstrong also took home a second-place finish in the junior 80-metre hurdles with a time of 12.52 and a 12th place finish in the junior 100-metre dash.
Lienke Raath of Kamloops Christian School took home a first-place finish in the junior 1,500-metre steeplechase with a time of 2:19.48.
Alivia English of South Kamloops took home a second-place finish in the Grade 8 200-metre hurdles with a time of 30.92.
Feron Wallace of South Kamloops took home a third-place finish in the 200-metre steeplechase with a time of 7:33.54. Wallace also claimed a 10th-place finish in the senior 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:03.02.
Dimitri Armstrong took home a first-place finish in the junior pole vault with a heigh of three meters.
Other Kamloops athletes that attended the provincial championship event include Alida Tereck, Amy Woods, Kiera and Aiden McGrath and Jared Roberts.