Kamloops NBAer Olynyk among 20 vying for spot on Canada's basketball team for upcoming Paris Olympics

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelly Olynyk in action with the Utah Jazz in December.

The Tournament Capital’s Kelly Olynyk is among 20 players named to Canada Basketball’s training camp roster ahead of the Paris Olympics, which get underway next month.

Olynyk, 33, just finished his 11th NBA season, putting up nearly 10 points per game in 78 games split between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors.

NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray headline the training camp roster. A dozen of the 20 players invited to camp are on NBA rosters.

The team is coming off a historic 2023 where it won its first-ever medal at a FIBA World Cup, defeating the United States for bronze last September in Manila, Philippines.

Canada qualified for the Olympics with a quarterfinal victory over Spain at the tournament. The men's appearance in Paris will be the program's first since the Sydney Games in 2000.

The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group A with Australia and the winners of Olympic qualifying tournaments in Spain and Greece. Canada will open play against the Spain tournament winner on July 27 in Lille, France.

Olynyk was one of 14 players who made three-year commitments to the Canada Basketball program in 2022, in preparation for the Paris Games.

The camp will run from June 28 until July 7 in Toronto.

— with files from the Canadian Press