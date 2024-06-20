City of Kamloops will apply again for federal housing grant; funds would support infrastructure

Photo: KTW file photo.

While the City of Kamloops’ bid for a $15.6-million federal housing grant was denied the first time, a city director says staff intend to submit an application when the second funding intake opens.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director, said the city has been moving forward with initiatives intended to boost housing supply even though its housing accelerator fund application was unsuccessful — but he noted the federal money is needed, especially when it comes to infrastructure.

“That is really where we were going to use a big portion of the $15.6 million was on infrastructure funding, to upgrade primarily water, but it could be sewer and other infrastructure to allow more density,” Kwiatkowski told council’s economic health select committee Tuesday.

“That's the big one where we won't have a good portion of that $15.6 at this time. But what are we doing? We're looking at other options. … The next round of HAF we will apply for that — and hopefully get more than a million dollars.”

Kwiatkowski said the city has been told its grant application was strong, but the program was oversubscribed.

He noted there were 544 applications received by the federal government, with $4 billion in funding available. Nearly 180 grant applications were approved — thus receiving an average of about $22 million each — while 365 applications were not successful.

The housing accelerator fund top-up, announced in early April, will make an additional $400 million available.

“If all 365 unsuccessful apply again, that would be roughly $1.1 million per application,” Kwiatkowski said. “So I knew that number of $400 million is a pretty small number in the big scheme of it and what went out in the first round, but we'll take whatever we can.”

City councillors have raised concerns around the cost of infrastructure upgrades needed to support the increase in density now permitted in many areas due to provincially-mandated zoning changes.

Kwiatkowski said the city is also waiting for an Infrastructure Canada funding program to open up. However, if the city doesn't receive additional grant funding, development cost charges will be the “fallback” for infrastructure.

Development cost charges are levies on new developments that help the city cover the cost of capital upgrades needed due to growth.

“If we don't get additional grants, we’ll be looking at the next round of the DCC bylaw and increasing the amount we have set in there for infrastructure upgrades,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said staff are checking weekly to see if the housing accelerator fund portal has been opened, and while it hasn’t yet, the hope is to see the new program rolled out by early July.

Kwiatkowski said there were seven initiatives listed in the city’s grant application — including implementing changes to the city’s zoning bylaw and official community plan to facilitate missing middle housing, streamlining the development approvals process, reviewing land use, and identifying public lands for possible affordable housing developments.

“I can say with confidence that we're moving forward with all seven,” he said.

He noted if the application was successful, part of the $15.6 million grant could be used as seed funding for the city’s new Community Land Trust — but the city is looking at other options, including funds from its land sales reserve.

Coun. Kelly Hall noted there were only about a dozen communities in Western Canada which received money from the federal government’s housing accelerator fund — and he’s raised the issue with the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

"I have reached out to Frank Caputo to see if there's an opportunity for us to get him to nudge the people that are sitting across from him to say, 'Open that portal so that we can get some of that money,’” Hall said.

“It's definitely needed for the infrastructure that you talked about in your report. It's imperative that we get that money to hit those provincial targets that have been put upon us.”

In April, council voted unanimously to approve sending a letter to Sean Fraser, federal housing minister, asking him to consider Kamloops as an "opportunity" for future housing-related funding.