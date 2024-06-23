Lunch, activities offered at free City of Kamloops Seniors' Picnic in Riverside Park

Photo: City of Kamloops / Mary Putnam The City of Kamloops' annual Seniors' Picnic is taking place again this year at Riverside Park in mid-July.

The annual Seniors’ Picnic will be returning to Riverside Park next month, with lunch and activities planned for adults aged 55 and up.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the free event will take place on Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the east end of the park.

“The Kamloops Rube Band and Jeremy Kneeshaw will provide musical entertainment, setting the perfect backdrop for a picnic-style lunch served by the Kamloops Paddlewheelers Lions Club,” the city said.

The event, co-sponsored by Kamloops Seniors Village and Chartwell Retirement Residences, will include activities like gentle fitness exercises, chair Zumba, lawn games, and a photo booth.

Tables and chairs will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, hats and sunscreen.

While the event is free, registration is required. People are asked to call 250-828-3500 or visit the city’s website to register.