City of Kamloops says Seymour Street detour to end as sanitary upgrade work moves east

Photo: Michael Potestio Traffic flows in both directions on Seymour Street, part of a detour in place while crews undertake a major sewer project beneath Lansdowne Street. This detour will come to an end as of June 28, as the first phase of the Lansdowne project wraps up.

A major detour around a downtown Kamloops construction project will come to an end next week.

The City of Kamloops said first phase of the Lansdowne sewer upgrade project, which has involved work at Lansdowne Street and First Avenue, is on schedule to wrap up by June 28 — which will mean the end of the full Lansdowne Street closure and Seymour Street detour.

The City Centre Sanitary Upgrades Project, which started at the end of April, will add capacity to accommodate residential and commercial growth in downtown Kamloops.

“Given the location and scope of this vital infrastructure work, we understand how highly impactful this project is to businesses, residents and commuters throughout the downtown core,” said Matt Kachel, the city’s capital projects manager, in a statement.

“We are happy to report that the project is currently on schedule due in part to the co-operation of residents. We will continue to do our utmost to ensure open, transparent and timely communication for businesses and the public, and our project team continues to monitor traffic management plans and flow.”

During the second phase of the project, work will move gradually eastward along Lansdowne Street.

According to the city, during stage two, the Lansdowne corridor between Second Avenue and Third Avenue will include trench work on the south side of the street.

Only one lane of through traffic will be permitted on the north side of the street.

From Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue, trench work will switch to the north side of Lansdowne Street, and traffic will flow on the south side of the street.

The city said residents can expect temporary impacts at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lansdowne Street in early July, followed by temporary impacts at the intersection of Third Avenue and Lansdowne Street in early August.

While the second phase of work starts along the corridor, crews will work to restore Lansdowne Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue, and Lorne Street between Uji Way and Lansdowne.

The city said businesses along Lansdowne Street will remain open and accessible for the duration of the project, noting pedestrians will have access through the work zone but might be limited to one side of the street.

All heavy trucks must continue to use alternate routes for the duration of the project.

More information about the project can be found on the City of Kamloops website.