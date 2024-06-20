Driver flees Fortune Drive crash that left Kamloops cyclist devastated

Photo: Michael Sheppard Ryley Sheppard riding the e-bike he purchased two months ago to get to and from work. Ryley was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday, leaving him with scrapes and bruises, but the bike was totalled. Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.

Ryley Sheppard saved up for months to buy an e-bike — his only means of getting to and from work — but now he will have to rely on his dad for rides after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening along Fortune Drive.

The newly purchased bike was destroyed by the crash and left the 20-year-old, who has a mental disability, feeling devastated.

Kamloops Mounties were called to the scene at Birch Avenue where a four-door Honda sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when turning northbound onto Fortune Drive, striking Sheppard, who was riding his e-bike southbound along the sidewalk.

Police arrived on scene to find Sheppard being treated by paramedics for what appeared to be minor injuries.

“I’m doing all right, I’m just a little scratched up on my knees, but the front of my bike is totalled,” Sheppard told Castanet Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the driver of the Honda reportedly got out of his vehicle to check on Sheppard, then got back in and left the scene. She said the vehicle is described as a powder blue, late 2000s model four-door Honda sedan that had been traveling westbound on Birch before attempting the turn onto Fortune.

“I was just very upset that I got hit like that, and then the guy speeding off, I was very upset. I was like, ‘Dude you cannot flee the scene like that, it’s against the law,’” Sheppard said.

Suspect fled toward Schubert

Ryley’s father, Michael Sheppard, told Castanet Kamloops his son was crossing the intersection with Birch when he was struck by the car and pushed into Fortune Drive.

“He actually got T-boned,” he said. “It's those angled streets right on the side of Fortune there, bit of a blind corner.”

Michael said his son is lucky to be alive.

“When I got hit it felt like a train came and hit me,” he said.

Michael said an off-duty firefighter witnessed the collision and attempted to chase down the hit-and-run driver. He said the driver went back to his vehicle, pulled a U-turn along Fortune and headed back down Birch Avenue before turning right onto Schubert Drive.

He said he arrived on scene just minutes after the crash. He said he also attempted to find the man who fled, but to no avail. He said there was also a large police presence in the area following the crash.

The driver is described as a male in his 30s standing five-foot-nine inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with a stocky build, tanned, with dark hair and a goatee.

E-bike should be replaced

Sheppard uses the e-bike to get to and from his job as a loader at Core-Mark on the Tk’emlúps reserve.

Michael said his son has tried and failed seven times to obtain his drivers license, so the bike was an alternative way for him to get around.

“He’s already put a thousand [kilometres] on it,” Michael said. “[He] loves his bike. It’s his life.”

Sheppard rides his bike to work at 5 a.m., and Michael said he will have to drive him until the bike can be replaced.

“There's nothing I won't do for my kid,” he said.

The bike cost Sheppard about $3,000 and is expected to be covered under its warranty.

“We just got his bike a couple months ago,” Michael said.

Sheppard said he hopes people will remember to slow down, especially on blind corners.

“I live on Fortune Drive and people just speed by here like crazy,” Sheppard said.

Michael said the incident is one too many, noting a police officer was recently struck while riding a motorcycle along Fortune Drive.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage that could be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2024-19010.