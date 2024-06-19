Suspect sought after stranger enters Batchelor Heights backyard, assaults teenager: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect after a teenager was assaulted by a stranger in the backyard of his family’s Batchelor Heights home.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Norview Drive just before 11 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a stranger entering a yard and assaulting a teen.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the victim’s injuries were minor.

“The teenager was visiting family from out of town and it’s unknown why the stranger entered the yard then physically assaulted the youth before running away,” she said.

“Police officers conducted neighbourhood patrols and inquiries, but were unable to identify a suspect.”

The suspect is described as a white man with a heavyset build wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with white stains. He had old blisters or cuts on his knuckles.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.