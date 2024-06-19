Weapon seized, suspect arrested after screams in parking lot attract police attention

Photo: Glacier Media

Screams in a parking in downtown Kamloops led police to an arrest and a weapons seizure last week, Mounties say.

According to police, officers attended a parking lot in the 600-block of Seymour Street at about 7 p.m. on June 13 after hearing screams.

“One of the people in the group allegedly raised their arm and pointed toward where they thought the screams were coming from, revealing a pair of brass knuckles on his hand,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The man was on a no-weapons condition, Evelyn said, and was arrested. She said police also seized a bag of suspected meth.

Evelyn said the suspect was released with a court date, and charges are expected to be recommended.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.