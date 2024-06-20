Driver jailed after leading Mounties on chase, ditching burning pickup truck outside Kamloops mall

Photo: Kristin Gaddie This burned out pickup truck was visible in the Sahali Mall parking lot on Dec. 18.

A Kamloops man who led police on a dangerous highway chase before ditching a burning stolen pickup truck in a busy mall parking lot has been ordered to spend more than 21 months in prison.

Colton Daniel Albert Bailie, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to 10 charges stemming from “a one-man crime spree” last year, which also included a $1,350 heist at a North Kamloops liquor store and a botched holdup at a store in Vernon, in addition to other offences.

Bailie was behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Tacoma on Dec. 18, when he led police on a chase from Vernon to Kamloops.

“It was noted to be driving on and off at high rates of speed, passing other motorists on the shoulder of the highway,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"At one point, it ended up in the oncoming lane and a police officer coming the other way had to take steps to avoid the vehicle."

Police used a helicopter to follow the truck to Kamloops. The vehicle caught fire before Bailie ditched it in the parking lot outside Sahali Mall. He was arrested nearby a short time later.

'One-man crime spree'

The other offences to which Bailie pleaded guilty were a break-in to a storage unit on the Tk’emlups reserve on Oct. 31, a burglary at a Tranquille Road liquor store on Nov. 8 in which $1,350 worth of booze was stolen, a Mercedes-Benz sedan stolen from outside a home in Vernon on Dec. 12, a botched robbery at Lakeview Market in Vernon on Dec. 15 and a Honda Civic stolen from outside the Canco on Tranquille Road on Dec. 15.

Varesi described it as "a one-man crime spree fuelled by addiction and other issues."

Bailie also pleaded guilty to a breach charge stemming from his eviction in April from the Vision Quest addictions treatment centre near Logan Lake, a violation of his bail on the dangerous driving charges.

“'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,' is what Mr. Bailie said to me,” defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said.

“He has a very realistic appreciation of the danger that his reckless actions caused over that short spree.”

Bailie had no prior criminal record.

Probation will follow jail

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 645-day jail sentence — equal to more than 21 months behind bars.

Once he is given credit for time served, Bailie will have 522 days remaining on his sentence.

When he is released from jail, Bailie will have to spend 12 months on probation.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.