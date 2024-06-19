239795
Wildfire crews make quick work of small blaze burning near Savona

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire that popped up Tuesday evening about 10 kilometres southwest of Savona.

The fire was listed on the BC Wildfire Service website at about 6:15 p.m. and mapped at about 90 square metres.

A fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre told Castanet the blaze was extinguished by an initial attack crew, is now considered out and was removed from the BCWS website.

The fire is believed to have been human caused.

