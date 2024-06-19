Kamloops Fire Rescue prohibits fireworks, issues outdoor burning reminder ahead of Canada Day

Photo: Castanet About 300 people gathered on Overlanders Beach in North Kamloops on July 1, 2023, to take in the city's Canada Day fireworks display. Thousands more watched from Riverside Park. The 12-minute display cost $20,000.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is banning the use of fireworks and issuing a warning about fire bans well ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

In a City of Kamloops press release, KFR advised that it will not be issuing permits for consumer fireworks sale or use this summer season.

“Despite the precipitation we’ve received this spring, vegetation in our area is drought stressed, dry and primed to burn,” KFR assistant fire chief Scott Johnson said in a press release.

KFR is also reminding residents of the dangers of outdoor burning.

Backyard fires, beach fires and any open flame in public spaces are banned throughout the city in order to prevent potential wildfires.

In private spaces, such as backyards and patios, the city prohibits burning wood in an outdoor fire pit, fireplace, pizza oven or chiminea is not allowed, but allows the use of propane, natural gas, or charcoal briquette-fuelled appliances designed for cooking food and heating.

In all public spaces such as city parks and beaches, open flame is currently not permitted in any public space, including propane, natural gas, or charcoal briquette-fuelled appliances designed cooking food and heating.

Residents could be fined $250 for using, possessing, storing, or selling illegal fireworks without a valid permit from Kamloops Fire Rescue. Those caught with illegal open fires can face tickets and fines of up to $500 under Fire Prevention Bylaw No. 10-37.

Johnson said that regardless of the amount of rain Kamloops might receive, residents should understand the extreme risk of fire in the city during the summer remains due to Kamloops’ desert-like environment.

“It only takes one spark to create disastrous consequences,” Johnson said.

According to the province, the current drought levels around Kamloops are Level 2 around the South Thompson and Kamloops Lake and Level 1 around the North Thompson, indicating impacts to ecosystems are rare and unlikely.

The BC Wildfire Service says warm, dry conditions are expected in late June, persisting in to July.

BCWS director Cliff Chapman said seven to 10 warm days drying forest fuels could change wildfire conditions as, in the southern half of the province, it doesn't take persistent drought conditions and heat to dry out forest fire fuels.

The city is encouraging residents to explore alternative ways to celebrate Canada Day and enjoy summer festivities while adhering to safety guidelines and regulations.

There is no word yet on whether the city will host its own fireworks show.

A similar prohibition was issued ahead of New Year's Eve.