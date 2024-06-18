New wildfire burning near west end of Kamloops Lake

Photo: BCWS A small wildfire, listed at about 0.009 hectares in size has been found southwest of Kamloops.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a wildfire has sparked southwest of Kamloops, located about 10 kilometres away from Kamloops Lake.

On its website, the wildfire service says the fire is about 90 square metres in size and was discovered at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It's unclear at this time what level of response is being taken on the fire by the BCWS.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no evacuation alerts or orders listed for it at this time.

Castanet Kamloops has a call in to the Kamloops Fire Centre and will update the story if more information becomes known.