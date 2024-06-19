Venture Kamloops' executive director says city still struggling to attract skilled workers

Photo: Castanet

The executive director of Venture Kamloops says city businesses continue to have difficulties attracting skilled workers — and the economic development agency is no exception.

Jim Anderson appeared in front of city council’s economic health committee on Tuesday to provide an update on Venture Kamloops’ activities in 2023 and into 2024.

Anderson said the agency assisted 304 new businesses in 2023, down from 385 in 2022, and 424 in 2021.

“We’re down a little bit from the previous year,” Anderson said.

“Unfortunately, the reason for that is because we spent most of the year one person short. We work a lot on the very, very tough labour market that all businesses in Kamloops are labouring under, and we're no exception.”

However, he noted anytime before the COVID-19 pandemic, that number would have been an all-time record for the economic development agency, with the team working as hard as it can to work with as many businesses as possible on a daily basis.

The 304 new business assists includes clients who have opted to receive help on an ongoing basis, or enter one of Venture Kamloops’ programs, with Anderson noting the agency deals with many more requests and inquiries from businesses.

Of these 304 assists, 131 businesses were looking to expand, while 129 were startups. There were 44 attraction clients — down from 78 in 2022.

“That's the one that really shows a drop off from the post pandemic numbers. And I will admit that those numbers skyrocketed during the pandemic — but it's back to pre pandemic levels,” Anderson said.

He said he suspected interest rates might be slowing down the planning for projects.

“It's interesting though — even though that number was lower, we scored a couple of our biggest wins on working with businesses who came to the city.”

Anderson said city businesses continued to struggle with workforce development in 2023, adding this isn’t just a challenge in Kamloops, but for most local economies.

"It’s tough here. We've sort of adopted a 'desperate times call for desperate measures' approach,” he said.

Attending international employment expos — an initiative undertaken in partnership with Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kelowna — has gained some traction. Anderson noted a local employer recently reported hiring two highly skilled people through those contacts made overseas.

He said Venture Kamloops is working with the federal government, and is "actively soliciting employers who are in a position to pursue employment through immigration to come on board."

Anderson said Kamloops has important jobs requiring skilled workers, but it’s difficult for the community — which isn’t rural, but isn't in the Lower Mainland or a major metropolitan centre — to attract higher-level talent.

He said a local employer just lost half of their most highly skilled workers, all of whom left Kamloops to return to the Lower Mainland, and now the company must recruit again.

“It’s counterintuitive, because we cite lower housing costs than the Lower Mainland, the lower cost of living, the lifestyle that we all enjoy. We live here because we like it here, but that doesn't resonate as much as we hope it would. So it becomes tough,” Anderson said.

He said it’s also difficult for the city to be able to benefit from programs which see immigrants fast-tracked to work in rural communities, as Kamloops isn’t rural enough.

However, Anderson said it is a positive that Kamloops’ commercial centres — both downtown and on the North Shore — are in the midst of revitalization.

”Economic vitality brings people, brings talent. If the talent is readily available, that brings new employers,” Anderson said.