Jurors hear closing arguments in case of alleged Kamloops serial rapist

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

Jurors heard closing submissions Tuesday in the case of an alleged Kamloops serial rapist accused of sexually assaulting seven women, most of whom he met on the dating app Tinder.

Joel Eric Carlson, 32, is on trial in B.C. Supreme Court on nine counts of sexual assault. Prosecutors closed their case last week and jurors returned to court Tuesday for closing arguments.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between five and 11 years ago.

The seven complainants range in age from 26 to 32. Four of them said they met Carlson on Tinder, two said they met him at the gym and one said she met him at a party.

Each of the complainants’ identities is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Closing arguments

In her hour-long closing submission, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake took jurors through the testimony of each of the seven complainants.

She urged jurors to use their common sense in examining the evidence.

“Each woman’s story was unique, each woman’s story stands on its own,” she said.

“When you retire to the jury room, I ask you to take your time in considering the evidence of each complainant who came before you and shared their story.

"I want you to focus on each one, one at a time — one incident at a time — and ask yourself, in any given incident, if you have a single reasonable doubt in relation to any of these incidents. I suggest to you that at the end of your deliberations, you will not."

'Being a jerk is not against the law'

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps, meanwhile, spent 40 minutes telling jurors why they should acquit Carlson.

“Just because he’s a jerk doesn’t mean that you can convict him in law,” she said.

“Being a jerk is not against the law. In this case, I suggest the anger these women have is reasonable, but it’s about how they were treated in relationships and how they feel about that treatment by Joel, not about sexual assault.”

Helps acknowledged that the jury had heard “some terrible things” about Carlson.

“In his 20s he behaved very badly — in a former generation he’d be called a cad and you might call him a player,” she said.

“He cheated on every one of these women, often with the other women on the indictment. … They were all so angry about his behaviour toward them, and I suggest that came through in their testimony.”

Helps suggested a type of “buyer’s remorse” among the complainants — their relationship with Carlson ended in heartbreak, so they accused him of rape.

“Every one of these women has an axe or two to grind, and it would be unsafe to convict if you don’t think these women are truthful or reliable in what they told you on the stand,” she said.

“If you have a reasonable doubt about Joel’s guilt arising from the credibility and reliability of the complainant, then you must find him not guilty.”

Throughout the trial, Helps used her cross-examinations to grill complainants on inconsistencies in their evidence, communications between complainants and the fact that many of them contacted police after seeing Carlson’s image in the news.

Urged to use 'common sense'

Drake also urged jurors to think long and hard about any inconsistencies in the complainants’ stories.

“I want you to think about them carefully and ask yourself if any of those things leave you with a reasonable doubt as to Mr. Carlson’s guilt,” she said.

“I want you to ask yourselves, whether as a matter of logic, common sense or human experience, people sometimes forget details from stories when they’re telling them. Ask yourselves if people ever tell the same story the same way twice. … I say to you that when you focus on each complainant’s account on its own accord, you won’t have a reasonable doubt on any single count.”

Jurors will return to court on Wednesday morning to continue hearing their instructions from the judge. Deliberations will likely begin on Wednesday or Thursday.