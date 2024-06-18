Aberdeen Mall to host pop-up market honouring Indigenous Peoples Day

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops residents are being invited to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Aberdeen Mall this year with a pop-up market that will be set up Saturday in the mall's centre court.

The market, showcasing authentic Indigenous arts and crafts, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can take in a free medicine tie workshop where you will learn about Indigenous culture and complete your own medicine tie to take home. Visitors will also have the chance to explore Indigenous fashions spanning from traditional to contemporary on live mannequins found throughout the centre.

The event is supported by Indigenous Project Events, Fashion Speaks International, Indigenous Resurgence Project and Aberdeen Mall.

“The event promises unique experiences, interactive activities, and a cultural immersion into Indigenous knowledge,” according to a notice from the Indigenous Resurgence Project.