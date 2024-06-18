Telus announces $18M 'investment' in Kamloops, part of plan to boost province-wide connectivity

Photo: Castanet

Telus says it will be injecting $18 million into the Kamloops economy this year as part of a larger project to enhance wireless connectivity and connect B.C. homes and businesses to its network.

In a news release, the company said it is spending $17 billion over the next five years to bolster its network infrastructure and operations across the province.

“These investments will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from the best network experience in the world, which facilitates crucial, generational changes in healthcare, education, teleworking, the environment and our digital economy and societies,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a statement.

From now until 2028, Telus said it plans to enhance its 5G network using Samsung’s Open RAN technology.

It is also using AI and analytics to plan new infrastructure builds, including 2024 plans to double the amount of cell towers which were built across the province last year.

This includes a partnership with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to expand coverage to rural areas along Highway 20, which stretches from Bella Coola to Williams Lake.