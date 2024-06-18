Kamloops Mounties say foul play not involved in North Shore sudden death

Photo: Castanet

Police have ruled out foul play in the case of a man who died after he was found injured inside a home earlier this month in North Kamloops.

On June 8, Mounties were called to a home in the 600-block of Sydney Avenue for a report of a man suffering blunt-force injuries.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

“A police presence was evident in the area as investigators executed a search warrant as part of the sudden death investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Following the results of the sudden death investigation, police do not suspect criminality was involved in the man’s untimely death.”

The BC Coroners Service is still investigating the incident.