TRU's study of proposed Summit Drive overpass to go to Kamloops city council next month

Photo: City of Kamloops

A study on the location for a proposed $10-million overpass spanning Summit Drive will be brought to Kamloops city council next month.

City of Kamloops staffers have been working with Thompson Rivers University as it completes a third study for the proposed span, despite two previous studies — one in 2012 and another in 2022 — recommending the same location for the bridge.

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of finance and administration, told the university’s board of governors that the city and TRU are reviewing the study prepared by consultants.

“It’s my understanding that the city plans to take the outcome of that report to its board meeting in early July,” Milovick said.

“Then we’ll see where we go with this project.”

Following a public disagreement between the university and Kamloops city council over the need for another study to determine a location for the proposed overpass, in April TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the joint project was “back on track."

The cost of the overpass is intended to be split evenly between the city and the university — $5 million apiece — and the City of Kamloops has its half earmarked and ready.

Milovick previously told Castanet last month the university hoped to receive the results of the report by the end of April.