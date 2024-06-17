Weightlifters put to the test at Kamloops strongman competition

It was the heaviest thing Candace Newton ever deadlifted — doing so without breaking a sweat and with a determined look in her eye.

“This is my first event, so I'm just here for fun,” Newton said.

The Armstrong woman who grew up on a farm was among several competitors who took in this year’s Twin Rivers Strengthfest — a two-day event where athletes converge to push their limits and showcase their prowess in powerlifting and strongman competitions.

The rookie competitor deadlifted 245 pounds during her first event of the competition.

Newton has been working out since she was 15 and currently trains with A24 Fitness in her home town. While this was her first ever competition, she told Castanet Kamloops she plans to attend another in Williams Lake next month.

Newton said her coach convinced her to start talking part in powerlifting competitions.

“I love lifting heavy,” she said. “Anyone can do it. I didn't think I could lift that much, but once you get the adrenaline rolling, and [experience the] big crowd, it helps a lot.”

Participants from around the region were at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops for the Strengthfest on June 15 and 16, competing in series of electrifying events, from bench pressing to log lifting, yoke carries to axle bar clean and press.