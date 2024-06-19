Thompson-Okanagan municipalities get provincial grants to speed up development approvals

Photo: The Canadian Press

Municipalities including Clearwater, Kamloops, Chase and Spallumcheen will be receiving provincial cash to help streamline their housing development approval processes.

The Ministry of Housing announced the recipients of the Local Government Development Approvals Program grants on Monday.

The City of Kamloops will be receiving $150,000 — money that will help secure two new staff positions, including a development approvals process manager and a development clerk.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, discussed the grant application at a March council meeting, saying these two dedicated positions will help the city move towards achieving its provincially-mandated housing targets.

In the North Thompson, the District of Clearwater will receive $141,752 from the provincial government to update its internal processes and development approvals processes, while the District of Barriere is getting $139,665.

The Village of Chase will receive $90,000, and the City of Merritt is getting $150,000.

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive $148,800, and the District of Lake Country gets $145,000.

The District of Peachland is receiving $150,000, which it will put into a special project involving co-ordinating with neighbouring communities and across departments to increase consistency and reduce application delays.