TRU board votes to drop NWCCU accreditation in favour of in-house quality assessments

Photo: BC Gov

Thompson Rivers University’s board of governors has voted to begin withdrawing its affiliate status with the U.S.-based Northwest Council of Colleges and Universities in favour of in-house quality assurance processes.

The university’s senate passed a motion in March approving TRU’s withdrawal and recommended the board do the same. TRU’s board gave unanimous approval to withdraw at its meeting last week.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said its accreditation with the commission has aided the university in developing quality improvement approaches, but said things have changed.

“TRU has developed greater maturity with respect for our own quality improvement measures,” he said.

“Some of the accreditation processes remaining are one’s that are geared much more to realities of U.S. institutions, that are much more awkward for a Canadian institution to follow.”

According to Fairbairn, other Canadian institutions are pursuing withdrawal from NWCCU as well.

Outgrown NWCCU accreditation

TRU has been accredited with NWCCU since 2018, which required annual reporting to the commission that included performance benchmarks for student success, sustainability, research and intercultural understanding, according to the university.

Gillian Balfour, TRU's provost and vice-president academic, said four senate subcommittees overseen by the mission fulfillment executive committee have been charged with the responsibility of “benchmarking success.” She said the strategy is to maintain continuous improvement.

“This is about setting goals and targets for ourselves and tracking those implementation of those initiatives and the impact over a period of three to five years,” she said.

She said NWCCU’s annual reporting schedule doesn’t leave room for the university to implement new innovations, solutions to challenges or envision anything that would require “multi-year phases of implementation and evaluation.”

Balfour noted B.C. already requires “rigorous quality assurance process.” She said there is already a “high-level” of scrutiny on program creation, cycle reviews and reporting that duplicate NWCCU processes.

A report that was delivered to the board states one of the motivations in seeking accreditation was to increase recruitment from the U.S.

In March, senate heard the accreditation has had “no impact” on recruitment.

Office of mission fulfillment?

Balfour told senate in March that the necessary infrastructure was in place for the university to establish an office of mission fulfillment.

“A transition from accreditation to in-house capacity will allow TRU to align its quality assurance processes with Senate oversight of educational policies,” the report to the board states.

“TRU will be able to build up an office of mission fulfillment that is resourced to support multi-methods research necessary for ongoing evaluation of student success, sustainability, intercultural understanding, and research impacts.”

TRU maintains an Education Quality Assurance designation through the Ministry of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills, which is reviewed each year.

Every eight years, the university must also undergo a quality assurance process audit — required by every public post-secondary institution in B.C.